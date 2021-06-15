Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 24,707 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,445. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

