Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 402 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

AC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 10,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

