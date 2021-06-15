Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,588 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,588 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $2,038,962.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,076,223.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,508. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

