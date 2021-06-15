Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 96,669 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,944,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 6,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

