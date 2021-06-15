Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 41,866 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,367,909.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 219,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,735. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $205.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of -0.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

