Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$234,720.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24.

Shares of PEY opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

