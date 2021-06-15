Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$234,720.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24.
Shares of PEY opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
