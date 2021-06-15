Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DTIL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 467,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
