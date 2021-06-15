Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 467,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $631.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

