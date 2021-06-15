Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $88,136.51.

On Friday, June 4th, Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

