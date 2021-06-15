Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.12 Per Share

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INSE opened at GBX 19.45 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

