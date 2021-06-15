Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.89.

IPL stock opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.31. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

