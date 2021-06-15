Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $78.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.53 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,491,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,770,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,346,200. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,988,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

