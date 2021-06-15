Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

