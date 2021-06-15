Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

