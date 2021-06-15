Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.78

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 10043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

