Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

