Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

