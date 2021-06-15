Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 68,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

