Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,531,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 65,564 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

