Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) recently:

6/8/2021 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $200.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $161.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.68. 9,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,075. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.