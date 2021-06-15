Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,368 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $34,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,830. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

