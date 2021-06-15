Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.54% of Greif worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

GEF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,498. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

