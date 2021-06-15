Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys Shares of 267,328 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 267,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $33,277,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $42,144,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $8,420,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.43. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

