Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.04% of Granite Construction worth $37,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 595.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GVA. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GVA stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,556. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

