Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $45.02 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,111 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,278. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

