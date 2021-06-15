Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $48.40 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,318 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.77% of Matador Resources worth $48,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,859. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.