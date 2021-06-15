Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Regal Beloit comprises approximately 1.5% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $58,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,113. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.