Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.33% of TriCo Bancshares worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

