iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

LON IOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.67). The company had a trading volume of 93,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.38. The company has a market cap of £307.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.

In other iomart Group news, insider Reece Donovan acquired 7,500 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

