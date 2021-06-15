iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
LON IOM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 281 ($3.67). The company had a trading volume of 93,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.38. The company has a market cap of £307.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
