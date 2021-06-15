ION (ION) Hits Market Capitalization of $261,588.65

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, ION has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $261,588.65 and approximately $240.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00223663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,609,105 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,105 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

