IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.98 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $222.26 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00775563 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

