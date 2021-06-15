IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $96.49.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

