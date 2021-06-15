IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

