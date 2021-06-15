IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

