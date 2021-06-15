IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

