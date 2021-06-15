IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 823,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 185,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893 in the last quarter.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

