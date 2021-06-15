IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.