iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,712. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 91.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

