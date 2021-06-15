iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 13th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

USIG opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

