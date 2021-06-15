iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB)’s stock price were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 428,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 673,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.