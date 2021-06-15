iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Reduced by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

