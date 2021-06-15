iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,190,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,580. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

