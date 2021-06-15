iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 205.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 858,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,293. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.