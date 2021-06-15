iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2,159.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $49,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.16. 56,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $101.69.

