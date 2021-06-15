iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 68.0% in May

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 13th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,084,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. 53,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,732. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

