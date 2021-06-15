iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.