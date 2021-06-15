iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

