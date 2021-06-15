iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by United Bank

United Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

