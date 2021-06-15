iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $131.98. 49,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,088. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

