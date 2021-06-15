ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITMPF. HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

