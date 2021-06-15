Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBL opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

